Roma 2/12: “Il ruolo delle donne nella lotta alle mafie”

by Redazione Libera Informazione

Join us for the second edition of the 24-hour Virtual Conference on Global Organized Crime, #OC24! A virtual conference to bring together OC scholars in the absence of meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking place on 1-2 December 2021, this year’s OC24 welcomes 320+ speakers with 79 sessions on all organized crime topics, from environmental crimes, […]